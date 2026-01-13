Former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu Ordered To Pay Compensation To President Erdoğan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Istanbul Civil Court has ruled that former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, currently in detention, must pay compensation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for moral damages.

As reported by Azernews, citing foreign media, lawyers for both parties attended the hearing at the 23rd Civil Court of Istanbul.

Ferah Yıldız, the lawyer representing the plaintiff, stated during the session that İmamoğlu had openly targeted President Erdoğan and state institutions in his social media posts, and the defense had failed to provide credible evidence to refute these claims.

The defense lawyer requested a postponement of the hearing, but the court rejected the request.

The presiding judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff in part, ordering İmamoğlu to pay 150,000 Turkish lira in compensation, along with legally accrued interest from the date of the incident, to President Erdoğan.

According to the lawsuit, on March 20, 2025, İmamoğlu posted statements on social media containing untrue claims directed at President Erdoğan's personal and professional conduct.