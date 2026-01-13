Zelensky Holds Call With Schoof, Highlights Urgent Need For Air Defense Missiles As Russian Strikes Hit Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof. I informed him about the intense Russian drone and missile attacks on our cities and communities. It is evident that the Russians are bent on destroying life rather than on diplomacy. Their target is the energy sector,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized the importance of sufficient support for Ukraine at this time, both in terms of resilience and recovery, as well as adequate air defense munitions.“Missiles for air defense and all the necessary assistance for the energy system are the top priority at the moment,” the President stressed.

Zelensky and Schoof also discussed the course of communication with the U.S. side and possible meetings.

As reported, overnight on January 13, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized two Russian Iskander-M ballistic missiles, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 240 UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the main target of the Russian attack was the energy sector.

As of the morning of January 13, Russian shelling left some consumers without electricity in Kyiv and seven other regions. New attacks on thermal power plants belonging to the DTEK Group were also reported.

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official