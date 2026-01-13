Rainfall Tops 60% Of Long-Term Average, Says Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Tuesday said the current rainy season has recorded rainfall exceeding 60% of the long-term annual average of 8.1 billion cubic meters, representing about 135% of the total rainfall that fell in the Kingdom during the previous rainy season.Assistant Secretary General at the Ministry Omar Salameh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that this season's rainfall ratio is positive and encouraging, noting it exceeds the rainfall level for the same period last season, which stood at 12.4%, and the season before it, which stood at 40%.Salameh said the rainfall has contributed to filling 7 dams in the south and Buwayda Dam in the north, which he said will have a positive impact on agriculture and groundwater recharge. He expressed optimism that northern dams could reach capacity by the end of the season.Despite the positive indicators, Salameh said Jordan continues to face a water deficit estimated at more than 450 million cubic meters, underscoring the need to manage water resources wisely to maximize the benefits of the current season for agriculture, livestock, and springs.