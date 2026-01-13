Qadi Commends Royal Directives To Raise Student Support Fund's Allocations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Mazen Qadi, said His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives to the government to increase Student Support Fund's allocations by JD5 million reflect His Majesty's unwavering commitment to backing the education sector and alleviating the financial burdens on university students and their families.In a statement Tuesday, Qadi expressed his deep appreciation to His Majesty for his continued support to develop Jordan's educational sector.Qadi noted this step expands the fund's scope to benefit the "largest possible number of eligible students."Qadi stated the ongoing royal initiatives and directives constitute a clear message in supporting education as a "key" pillar in the Kingdom's development process and its future.The Royal directives to increase the fund's allocations were issued during His Majesty's auspices of the launch of the government's executive program for the years (2026-2029) at the Prime Ministry, in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.As a total, the new amount has raised the fund's total allocations for this year to JD40 million, which allows a "broader" base of university scholarship beneficiaries.