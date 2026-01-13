KACE Launches 2026-2028 Strategy To Deepen Institutional Excellence, Impact Focus

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, Chairperson of the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence (KACE), the center on Tuesday launched its 2026-2028 strategy in the presence of the Prime Minister, officials, private-sector representatives, and partners.The strategy launch underscores the center's continued focus on elevating institutional performance in the Kingdom and embedding a culture of excellence to deliver sustained positive impact and enhance citizens' quality of life, in line with Royal directives under the comprehensive modernization tracks.KACE Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Marwan Juma, said the center was established under Royal directives based on a clear vision to institutionalize excellence and raise performance standards. He said the center has, for two decades, served as an effective national partner in supporting state institutions, keeping pace with reform and modernization, and consolidating a sustainable development approach.Juma said the 2026-2028 strategy builds on accumulated progress and anticipates the requirements of the next phase. He said it was developed through a broad participatory approach with partners and was informed by dialogue and feedback from beneficiary institutions to ensure practical, needs-aligned priorities.He said the strategy translates the comprehensive modernization framework across its three tracks: political, economic, and administrative modernization. These tracks aim to improve government performance, raise the efficiency of public institutions, and enhance the quality of services delivered to citizens.Juma said the center plays a pivotal enabling role by assessing government institutions' performance using approved methodologies, standards, and performance indicators, and by providing detailed assessment reports that offer an accurate, comprehensive picture of institutional performance. He said the reports help decision-makers at the national and institutional levels identify strengths and challenges, prioritize improvement opportunities, and guide corrective interventions.He added that this also supports stronger integration among government entities and improves implementation efficiency and effectiveness to ensure alignment with modernization targets and sustained institutional impact.KACE Executive Director Wedad Qutishat presented the strategy's overarching framework, core pillars, development stages, and key strategic directions, including expanding a culture of excellence and innovation, upgrading evaluation and training programs, and strengthening institutional sustainability in line with the center's mission and vision.Qutaishat said the strategy shifts from a procedures-focused approach toward a results and impact focus, linking excellence to improvements in government service quality and the customer experience. She said the strategy places digital transformation as a key enabler for simplifying procedures, raising efficiency, strengthening transparency, and supporting institutional sustainability in ways that directly improve citizens' quality of life and reinforce trust in public institutions.She affirmed the center's commitment to continued collaboration with public- and private-sector partners to translate the strategy into measurable outcomes aligned with Hashemite leadership aspirations and to support a more efficient and competitive Jordan.The ceremony included a short film presenting the main features of KACE's 2026-2028 strategy and highlighting the center's trajectory and role in promoting institutional excellence and supporting state institutions in line with Royal directives to improve performance and achieve sustainable impact.