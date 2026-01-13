403
Al-Budaiwi: GCC Attaches Growing Importance To Mining Sector For Economic Growth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 13 (KUNA) - GCC Secretary Jassim Al-Budaiwi said on Tuesday that GCC countries are giving growing attention to the minerals and mining sector due to its promising opportunities in supporting economic growth, enhancing industrial security and maximizing the use of natural resources.
Al-Budaiwi made the remarks during his participation in the fifth edition of the Ministerial Roundtable of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), hosted by the Saudi capital Riyadh, with wide participation from decision-makers and leaders of relevant sectors from around the world.
He expressed appreciation for the leading role played by the Kingdom in advancing the mining sector through strategic initiatives and by organizing this international forum.
Al-Budaiwi also praised the advanced status achieved by the Future Minerals Forum as an effective international platform contributing to shaping shared visions on the requirements and future of the minerals sector, as well as addressing the challenges associated with it. (end)
