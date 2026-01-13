Hirevue Joins Workday AI Agent Partner Network, Accelerating The Shift To Skills-Based Hiring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hirevue Talent Engagement Agent Included in the Workday Agent Partner Network

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, a global leader in skills-based hiring, announced it has joined the Workday Agent Partner Network, a global ecosystem of partners building AI agents that will connect with the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR). Through this collaboration, Workday customers can now access the Hirevue Talent Engagement Agent to enable a unified hiring experience powered by validated assessments, adaptive candidate conversations, and seamless integration within their existing Workday environment.

“Organizations are in dire need of skill validation to cut through the noise of AI applications,” said Jeremy Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of Hirevue.“This partnership ensures Workday customers leverage the power of a world-class HCM platform with Hirevue's expertise in ethical AI and decades of I/O psychology to make hiring decisions grounded in real abilities.”

Through this collaboration, Hirevue integrates AI agents into workforce strategy, helping enterprise leaders to leverage AI agents for more predictive and evidence-based hiring decisions.

“AI agents are about to redefine how hiring gets done,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at Hirevue.“Integrating our Talent Engagement agent into the Workday ecosystem gives customers streamlined access to human-level candidate engagement paired with science-backed skill validation. This is the future of talent acquisition.”

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company's deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant's unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

