Salomon Unveils All-New S/PRO ALPHA C BOA® Ski Boots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) S/Pro Alpha BOA® C debuts a reinvented design for unmatched performance, built on the trusted fit of the original Alpha

Ogden, UT, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salomon, the global leader in alpine innovation, announces the launch of its 2026/27 S/PRO ALPHA C BOA® Ski Boots. Introducing a completely reinvented ankle wrap and energy transmission system, this 98mm-last boot raises the bar for modern ski boot design delivering next-level control, precision, and responsiveness for high performing skiers.

“This is the most direct, progressive, and smooth alpine boot Salomon has ever designed,” said Lauren Samuels, Salomon's North American Alpine Category Manager.“The evolution of the S/PRO ALPHA C BOA® is all about giving aggressive skiers more power and control without sacrificing comfort. We reworked this boot from the inside out to deliver a high-performance design that responds instinctively on snow thanks to the new ExoDrive and better heel hold, enhanced energy transmission, and a fit that can be dialed in with absolute precision.”

Featuring a cuff-mounted BOA® Fit System and two lower-shell buckles for micro-adjustable comfort and independent tightening control, the S/Pro Alpha C BOA® introduces Salomon's revolutionary ExoDrive construction and Powerlink lower pivot in a completely reimagined ski boot design.



Exceptional Foot Wrapping: The innovative 3rd cuff overlap design and ExoDrive construction delivers incredible heel retention by enhancing wrapping around the ankle and helping the boot flex as one unified, powerful system. The 3D instep shell anchors the buckle system directly to the cuff, delivering a more powerful and precise ankle wrap while allowing for easy step in and avoiding unwanted foot compression.

Assisted Transmission: A lower pivot point and increased cuff surface optimize direct energy transfer straight to the ski. By amplifying leverage and eliminating energy loss this enhances on-snow feel for a ride that's instinctive, responsive, and brings high level performance. Redesigned Premium Fit: The reworked S/Pro CF Expert liner with 4D construction, premium finishes, and new, edgeless Custom Tongue 2.0 offers endless personalization options for a tailored fit. The use of a thicker shell design to reinforce key internal zones paired with lower density material to reduce unwanted vibrations provides optimal smoothness and all-day comfort.

The boot will be available in 4 flex patterns –– S/Pro ALPHA C BOA® 130, 120, 110, and 100 for Men and 115, 105, 95, and 85 for Women. Salomon debuts its early season sale for the S/Pro ALPHA C BOA® 130 and 115 W today, January 13, 2025 at specialty retailers and Salomon. The rest of the line will be available later this year at Salomon retailers and online at.

###

About Salomon

Salomon is the modern mountain sports lifestyle brand creating innovative, premium, and authentic footwear, apparel and winter sports equipment in the French Alps. At the Annecy Design Center, designers, engineers, and athletes intersect to shape the future of sports and culture. At Salomon, we exist to unleash the best in people through mountain sports.

Attachment

Salomon S/PRO ALPHA C BOA® Ski Boots

CONTACT:...