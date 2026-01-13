Freshworks To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On February 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 following the close of market on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company's financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast:

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more efficient. Nearly 75,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to eliminate complexity and increase productivity, loyalty and growth. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X .

