Virtra To Exhibit At The 2026 SHOT Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, today announced its participation in the 2026 SHOT Show, hosted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). The event will take place January 20-23, 2026, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

At Booth #7550 in Caesars Forum, VirTra will showcase a range of its advanced training solutions, including the V-300® immersive training simulator, the V-OneTM portable simulator, and the V-XR® extended-reality training platform. Attendees will be able to participate in live, hands-on demonstrations that highlight the realism, adaptability, and decision-making focus of VirTra's simulation technologies.

VirTra's presence at the 2026 SHOT Show will emphasize the depth and flexibility of its integrated simulation ecosystem, which spans immersive, portable, and XR-based training environments. These platforms are designed to support a wide range of training applications for law enforcement, military, and security professionals, including judgmental use-of-force, firearms proficiency, de-escalation, and scenario-based decision making in high-stress situations.

The live demonstrations will illustrate how VirTra's solutions can be deployed individually or as part of a comprehensive training program, enabling agencies and organizations to tailor training to their specific operational needs while maintaining consistency, realism, and measurable outcomes across platforms.

“SHOT Show is an important venue for engaging with customers and industry leaders from around the world,” said John Givens, Chief Executive Officer of VirTra.“The event provides a valuable opportunity to demonstrate how our comprehensive training platforms deliver realistic, judgment-based scenarios that help prepare professionals for high-stakes, real-world situations.”

The 2026 SHOT Show is the world's largest trade event for professionals in the shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement, personal defense, and armed forces industries. The event will feature over 2,700 exhibitors, providing a premier opportunity for attendees to connect with retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and industry experts. With participants spanning outdoor and sporting goods retailers, tactical training professionals, security organizations, and international buyers, the SHOT Show highlights the latest advancements across a wide range of industries.

For more information on the 2026 SHOT Show, please visit the event's website.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare officers for the most difficult real-world situations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.



949-574-3860