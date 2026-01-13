Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Michelin Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company's Capital


2026-01-13 08:02:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, January 13th, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 343,797,568.50
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company's capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights

2025/12/31
687,596,240
Number of theoretical voting rights: 1,002,098,920

Number of voting rights: 1,002,098,920

Contact details

Investor Relations

...

Guillaume Jullienne

...

Benjamin Marcus
...

Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
...
 Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

...

Individual Shareholders

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Combris-Battut
...

Elisabete Antunes
...

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the company's capital at December 31, 2025_

MENAFN13012026004107003653ID1110592090



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search