Zoho Corporation Opens Its First Data Centres In UAE

New data centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host 100+ cloud-based solutions of both Zoho and ManageEngine, the company's two key brands

Dubai. January 13, 2026- Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today announced the launch of its data centres in UAE in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The data centres form a part of AED 100 million investment in the UAE that the company had announced in 2023. The data centre will host solutions from Zoho Corporation's two key brands: ManageEngine (enterprise IT management) and Zoho (cloud business solutions).

'The opening of our data centres is part of our ongoing investment in the UAE, which remains one of the largest markets in the region for both ManageEngine and Zoho brands,' said Shailesh Davey, Co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation. 'With this move, Zoho Corporation will be enabling businesses store their data locally, strengthening data sovereignty, and supporting National Cybersecurity Agenda. Furthermore, 100+ solutions across Zoho and ManageEngine, will enable businesses of all sizes, and government and semi-government organisations adopt cloud technology for digital transformation in nearly every area of operation, and help Dubai become a digital economy line with Dubai Vision 2030.”

The data centres have also received certification from CSP Security Standard Certificate by DESC (Dubai Electronic Security Center). This qualifies Zoho Corporation to serve government and semi-government entities in addition to local businesses. As part of this, the data centres are also compliant with: ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 27017 and CSA STAR Level 2 Certificate for data centres. In addition, the company's Dubai office has received ISO 27001 certificate.

Growth Momentum of Zoho

Zoho has grown by 38.7% in 2025 in UAE, and expanded its partner network by 29% in the same period. It has further increased its employee count by 35% last year to serve the needs of its increasing customer base, and expanded into a larger office. The key solutions driving Zoho's growth are: Customer Experience platform (Zoho CRM, Desk and Zoho CRM Plus), Zoho Books (VAT-compliant and FTA-approved accounting software), Creator (low-code app development platform), Zoho Workplace (communication and collaboration platform), and Zoho One (all-in-one suite of 55+ products).

In the past five years, Zoho has invested AED 80 million on enabling over 7000 businesses in their digital transformation journey through various partnerships such as those with DET and Dubai Culture. In the past few years, Zoho has seen a steady upmarket growth in the country, 48% in 2025, led by its strong platform capabilities that allow enterprises achieve faster time to value and lowers their total cost of ownership.

Growth Momentum of ManageEngine

ManageEngine has grown by 20% in 2025 in the UAE, led by its continued focus on the enterprise sector. The brand has strengthened its local presence, including through the partner network, to support the increasing adoption of its solutions across both private and government organizations. The key solutions driving the growth are: Endpoint Central (unified endpoint management), ServiceDesk Plus (unified service management) and Site24x7 (cloud-based observability platform).

In the recent years, growth in the UAE for ManageEngine has been particularly strong in BFSI, government and public sector, and manufacturing, fuelled by cloud adoption, which is growing at nearly 35% in the region for the brand's cloud solutions. This trend reflects a broader shift toward cloud-first strategies, as organizations prioritise scalability, agility, and faster innovation.

