New Intersec Global Identity Unveiled As A Unified International Platform Advancing Safety, Security And Resilience Worldwide

The brand was officially launched with key partners, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), and NAFFCO during a press conference, where Dubai, UAE was positioned as the world's convening platform for safety, security and resilience

New Intersec Global identity unifies leading international security and safety events into a single, connected global ecosystem

Intersec 2026 takes place until Wednesday 14 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East has officially unveiled Intersec Global, a new unified international brand that brings together the world's leading security, safety, and resilience events under a single global platform. The brand is headquartered in Dubai and aligned with the UAE's long-term national priorities.

Launched today ( 13 January ) during a press conference at Intersec 2026, which featured Eng. Arif AlJanahi, Security Consultant, SIRA, Lt. Col. Taher Hassan Al Taheri, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, and Eng. Khalid Al-Khatib, Chairman, NAFFCO, Intersec Global marks the evolution of the event into a connected international ecosystem bringing together governments, regulators, industry leaders and innovators from around the world to shape the future of safety, security and resilience globally.

The announcement positions Dubai as the global anchor and convening point for international dialogue, collaboration and best practices across the physical, digital and human security domains.

Intersec Global will be the flagship event, fostering collaboration between the global portfolio of Intersec events, including Intersec Buenos Aires, Intersec Europe, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Intersec Shanghai, Secutech Taipei, Secutech India, Secutech Vietnam, Secutech Thailand, and the Adria Security Summit.

“The launch of Intersec Global is not about redefining who we want to be, but about reflecting what Intersec has already become: a truly international meeting point where governments, industry and innovators work side by side to address increasingly complex challenges. Anchored in Dubai and shaped by the region's unique ability to turn vision into delivery, Intersec Global will build on decades of partnership, investment and trust to drive deeper collaboration, meaningful dialogue and real-world impact for the global security and safety community.”

The unveiling of Intersec Global builds on a legacy that began in Dubai two decades ago as a regional meeting point for the security, safety and fire protection community. The original event has evolved into the world's leading exhibition for the security, safety and fire protection industries, setting the agenda for international collaboration, innovation and best practice.

The scale and scope of Intersec 2026 underscore the platform's alignment with UAE national priorities, including resilience, crisis preparedness, infrastructure protection and future-ready regulation. With strategic support from The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the event continues to demonstrate how policy, technology and operational readiness converge in practice, reinforcing Dubai's role as the global anchor of the Intersec ecosystem.

Through Intersec Global, insights generated in Dubai, UAE, will inform discussions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, while innovations and best practices from international markets will feed back into the flagship UAE event. This two-way exchange reinforces Dubai's position as a global benchmark for resilience, regulation and security innovation.

Intersec 2026, the largest edition of the event to date, continues at Dubai World Trade Centre until 14 January.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 443 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 4:01:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)