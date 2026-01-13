Cartier Builds On 2025 Success To Drive 2026 Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(′′′′ or the ′′′′) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is proud to provide its 2025 accomplishments and looks forward to 2026. Cartier remains focussed on gold and building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining districts. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration programs to advance its flagship Cadillac Project.

Highlights of Accomplishments from 2025



Initiated the restructuring of our management team, positioning Cartier for the next phase of growth.

Secured significant funding, giving us the financial strength to execute plans.

Optioned to Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (′′Exploits′′) the rights to earn 100% interests in three properties; the Wilson, Fenton and Benoist. The four-year option period grants Exploits the right to earn a 100% interest by paying Cartier an amount aggregating $1,750,000 in cash, issuing Cartier an aggregate of 9,250,000 common shares of Exploits and incurring not less than $12,250,000 in expenditures on the properties.

Launched a major 100,000-metre diamond drill program, the most ambitious campaign yet, aimed at demonstrating the Cadillac Project has the potential to host an emerging mining camp. The drilling is on schedule and on budget and high-grade results have been reported steadily expanding known zones and increasing confidence in the resource.

Launched new website and increased marketing efforts.

Awarded two major technical pillars to high-level independent engineering firms. Both mandates will support the entire project moving forward: Metallurgy studies, and Environmental baseline studies.

Reached above $100M CAD market capitalization. Delivery of a Significant Gold Resource Growth at Cadillac with 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40 g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14 g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase (Refer to press release dated December 18th, 2025).



Looking Ahead to 2026

2026 is shaping up to be another exciting year to re-rate Cartier valuation:



Continue to release strong, frequent drill results from testing of historical gold showings, expanding known zones, and growing the resource base.

Begin testing suite of highly prospective artificial intelligence targets, adding a new level of precision and technological advancement to the exploration strategy.

Delivery of metallurgy and environmental baseline studies in Q2 and Q3 of 2026, providing essential data for upcoming engineering decisions. Run new iterations and model simulations on updated resource with strengthened gold price into the next scoping study for the entire project.



"I would like to sincerely thank the entire Cartier team, along with our exploration partners and consultants, for their strong commitment and collaboration in successfully completing our 2025 work program. As we look ahead, 2026 is expected to be another highly active year for Cartier as we continue to advance and enhance the Cadillac Project toward its next stage of development. While the coming months will present both challenges and strategic opportunities, we believe our disciplined approach and focused execution will position the Company to create long-term value and deliver meaningful rewards for Cartier's shareholders." – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

"2025 was a highly value-accretive year for the Cadillac Project, significantly advancing its geological understanding and growth potential. The first 20,000 metres of drilling delivered strong results, led by the definition of the North Contact Zone, which has returned multiple high-grade gold intersections. Importantly, these results are not yet reflected in the current mineral resource estimate, highlighting meaningful upside potential. While news flow moderated slightly during the winter holiday period, the Company expects a return to a regular cadence of press releases in the coming weeks as exploration momentum continues." – Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ′′Qualified Person′′ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (′′NI 43-101′′).

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d'Or mining camp. Cartier's flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district. With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration programs to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

