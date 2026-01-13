Cybersecurity Expert Jason Smolanoff Joins FTI Consulting As A Senior Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jason Smolanoff as a Senior Managing Director in the Cybersecurity practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Smolanoff, who previously led the Cyber Risk practice at Kroll, has more than 25 years of experience in information security, with a focus on strategic risk advisory. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will provide foundational planning and support to expand the breadth and depth of capabilities across the firm's Cybersecurity practice, helping clients throughout the full spectrum of cyber risk management needs, ranging from program assessments and incident response to complex investigations.

“As the cybersecurity threat landscape grows in sophistication and scale, we're seeing an increasing demand from clients for adaptable, tailored risk management and investigative expertise,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting.“Jason brings deep knowledge and proven experience that further strengthens our ability to deliver innovative technical solutions to our clients' most complex cybersecurity challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Smolanoff was a Senior Advisor at Kroll. Before moving into that role, he was the President of Kroll's Cyber Risk practice. Under his leadership, the practice expanded its critical services to clients, including incident response, digital forensics, strategy and risk consulting, technical testing, managed services and litigation support.

Mr. Smolanoff also served as the Chief Executive Officer and founder of CISO Advisory & Investigations, a firm providing information security services to public and private companies. Earlier in his career, he served as Supervisory Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) overseeing a Cyber National Security Squad and an embedded FBI squad on the United States Secret Service's Electronic Crimes Task Force. In this role, he managed complex cyber national security investigations related to counterintelligence and counter-terrorism matters, as well as complex cyber organized crime matters.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Smolanoff said,“FTI Consulting is well known in the cybersecurity industry for its expert-driven approach to the evolving digital and physical threats organizations face every day. I look forward to joining this team of incredible professionals as we continue to build on our client offerings.”

