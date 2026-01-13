Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Recognised For 3Rd Consecutive Year At Arabia CSR And Sustainability Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,January 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has been recognised as First Runner-Up in the Large Public Sector Category at the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards for 2025. This recognition reflects EAD's excellence in social responsibility, environmental protection, innovation and leadership in sustainability.

Organised by the Arabia CSR Network, the awards are one of the region's most prestigious platforms, honouring organisations that demonstrate tangible impact and leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. EAD's recognition highlights its pioneering role in integrating environmental protection with sustainable economic and social growth, in alignment with global and national strategies and frameworks.

EAD earned this recognition for its outstanding environmental performance and its innovative and transparent governance frameworks built on the principles of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). Its award submission showcased a wide spectrum of flagship initiatives that advance climate action, biodiversity conservation and community engagement.

EAD's excellence extends beyond its technologies and environmental initiatives to include a wide range of community empowerment and environmental awareness programmes. These include the Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI), which instils sustainability values among students, as well as awareness programmes targeting various segments of the community.

To promote active engagement, the agency implements environmental volunteer programmes, including beach and reserve clean-up campaigns, natural habitat rehabilitation initiatives and involving volunteers in wildlife monitoring. These efforts are further supported by the digital platform Naha, which expands volunteer participation, provides educational content and enables the public to report and contribute to environmental protection through innovative, user-friendly tools.

EAD also builds strong local and regional partnerships that promote inclusivity and encourage participation from all community groups, in addition to youth empowerment programmes such as Youth for the Environment and women's empowerment initiatives within the environmental sector through training and interactive programmes.

These integrated efforts, which span education, empowerment, volunteering, partnerships and digital platforms, form a fundamental pillar in supporting and achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while fostering a societal culture grounded in sustainability and environmental responsibility.

This recognition of the agency by the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards builds on a series of continuous achievements, having previously secured third place in 2023 and second place in 2024, reinforcing its position as one of the region's leading environmental institutions in alignment with internationally recognised standards, including the United Nations Global Compact, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is the largest environmental regulator in the Middle East, dedicated to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of the emirate's desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and international environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.