Veterinary Surgeon Suspended After Row Over Alleged Cow Slaughter In MP's Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 13 (IANS) Amid the escalating row over alleged cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a senior assistant veterinary surgeon with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, was suspended on Tuesday.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Singh, issued the suspension order, mentioning that Beni Prasad Gaur, who was also the in-charge for the matters related to the city's slaughterhouses, "failed to discharge his duty properly".

"Recently, a complaint was filed regarding suspicious transportation of cow meat at Bhopal's Jahangirabad police station. The investigation found that assistant veterinary surgeon Beni Prasad Gaur did not discharge his duty properly. His negligence also violates the conduct of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission and hence, he is being suspended from the service," the suspension order available with IANS said.

The development came at the time when the municipal Councillors associated with the Congress held a protest during a meeting at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillors also joined the protest.

The activists associated with the different right-wing organisations, especially the Bajrang Dal, have been raising the matter through protests since the past week.

They had protested outside the Bhopal Police Commissioner's office and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation on different dates.

On Monday, activists of the Karni Sena had also held a large scale protest outside the Bhopal Municipal Corporation office.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang, who is a BJP MLA from Bhopal's Narela Assembly seat, told IANS on Monday that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of cow slaughter or illegal meat transporatation.

On December 17, a group of Bajrang Dal activists intercepted a container truck loaded with meat near the police headquarters in the Jahangirabad police station area.

The container was found to be carrying 26.5 tonnes of meat.

Later, forensic examination at the Veterinary College in uttar Pradesh's Mathura, confirmed that the meat was that of a cow or its progeny, which is prohibited under law.

Police investigation also said that the seized consignment was linked to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation-operated Jinsi slaughterhouse, following which the civic body sealed the facility last week.