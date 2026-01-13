Prime Minister, Japanese Foreign Minister Co-Chair Third Strategic Dialogue Between Qatar, Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and His Excellency Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, chaired the third Qatari-Japanese Strategic Dialogue today in Doha.

The Qatar–Japan Strategic Dialogue is a testament to the strong partnership between the two countries, further reinforced by the announcement of a broader Strategic Partnership in 2023. Both Ministers commended the strength of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the Qatari–Japanese partnership. They also reviewed the progress achieved since the Second Strategic Dialogue held in 2023.

Prime Minister Al Thani and Foreign Minister Motegi discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of global and regional stability, defense, energy, economic and technological cooperation, and cultural and educational exchange.

The Ministers exchanged views on global and regional developments, including developments in the Middle East, Israel-Palestine, Iran, and Syria, as well as East Asian affairs. They underscored the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and multilateral engagement in promoting peace and stability.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening economic and energy cooperation, emphasizing energy security, stable supply, and collaboration in technology and innovation. They highlighted the role of trade, investment, and cooperation in advanced industries in supporting economic growth and diversification in both countries.

The two countries reiterated their commitment to defense and security cooperation, including cooperation on maritime security and freedom of navigation, in line with shared interests in regional stability.

The two Ministers emphasized the strength of Qatar–Japan relations and the opportunities to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. Relevant working groups will continue to convene in 2026 to advance these objectives, with outcomes to be presented at the Fourth Qatar–Japan Strategic Dialogue to be held in Tokyo.