Qatar Ambassador Joins Diplomatic Talks With Lebanon's PM And Quintet Envoys

Beirut, Lebanon: The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has taken part in a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, H E Dr Nawaf Salam, alongside ambassadors representing the Quintet Committee.

The talks focused on the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

The Quintet Committee brings together a group of key international partners involved in diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting stability and political dialogue in Lebanon.