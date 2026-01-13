Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Closes Higher On Financial Sector Gains


2026-01-13 07:10:51
Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total trading volume of JD 8.3 million on Tuesday, with 4.1 million shares traded through 3,382 contracts.
The general share price index closed at 3,555 points, up 0.21 percent.
The financial sector index rose by 0.35 percent, while the services sector gained 0.03 percent.
The industrial sector edged down by 0.01 percent.
Of the 105 companies traded, the share prices of 49 companies increased, while 23 companies recorded declines.

