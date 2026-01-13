Turkmenistan Boosts Municipal Mobility With Expanded Fleet
Ahal province received the largest share of new vehicles, with over 160 units delivered. Dashoguz province followed closely, with 149 vehicles allocated, while Balkan province received 92, Lebap 86, and Mary province 79 units.
The range of supplied equipment includes street sweepers, water trucks, excavators, cranes, buses, and mobile workshops.
In a separate development, Ashgabat's municipal services were provided with 194 vehicles from Chinese manufacturers Zoomlion, Dongfeng, and Infore Enviro. These deliveries encompassed garbage trucks, street cleaning and washing equipment, mobile workshops, and buses.
