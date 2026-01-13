Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Boosts Municipal Mobility With Expanded Fleet

2026-01-13 07:08:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan has expanded the vehicle fleet of its utility services by distributing 566 units of specialized municipal equipment among the country's regions, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

Ahal province received the largest share of new vehicles, with over 160 units delivered. Dashoguz province followed closely, with 149 vehicles allocated, while Balkan province received 92, Lebap 86, and Mary province 79 units.

The range of supplied equipment includes street sweepers, water trucks, excavators, cranes, buses, and mobile workshops.

In a separate development, Ashgabat's municipal services were provided with 194 vehicles from Chinese manufacturers Zoomlion, Dongfeng, and Infore Enviro. These deliveries encompassed garbage trucks, street cleaning and washing equipment, mobile workshops, and buses.

