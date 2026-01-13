Drone Attack Hits Substations In Mariupol, Leaving City Without Power And Heat
"On Monday night, a series of explosions was recorded in occupied Mariupol as a result of a drone attack. According to local media reports, drones hit the Azovska 220 kV substation and a substation near the settlement of Myrne," the statement said.
As a result, electricity went out in most districts of the city, and boiler houses were also partially de-energized. Residential buildings were left without heating. In the morning, the occupiers reported a gradual restoration of power supply.
Occupation-run sources also reported power outages across the entire Azov region.Read also: Ukrainian drones destroy weapons depot in Makiivka, strike energy hub in Crimea
As reported earlier, Russian invaders have resumed maritime navigation in temporarily occupied Mariupol. A vessel carrying ammunition entered the seaport.
Illustrative photo
