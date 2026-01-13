Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack Hits Substations In Mariupol, Leaving City Without Power And Heat

2026-01-13 07:08:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mariupol City Council of Ukraine reported this on Telegram on January 13 and published corresponding videos from the city.

"On Monday night, a series of explosions was recorded in occupied Mariupol as a result of a drone attack. According to local media reports, drones hit the Azovska 220 kV substation and a substation near the settlement of Myrne," the statement said.

As a result, electricity went out in most districts of the city, and boiler houses were also partially de-energized. Residential buildings were left without heating. In the morning, the occupiers reported a gradual restoration of power supply.

Occupation-run sources also reported power outages across the entire Azov region.

Read also: Ukrainian drones destroy weapons depot in Makiivka, strike energy hub in Crimea

As reported earlier, Russian invaders have resumed maritime navigation in temporarily occupied Mariupol. A vessel carrying ammunition entered the seaport.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

