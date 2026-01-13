Drone Attack Hits Substations In Mariupol, Leaving City Without Power And Heat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mariupol City Council of Ukraine reported this on Telegram on January 13 and published corresponding videos from the city.

"On Monday night, a series of explosions was recorded in occupied Mariupol as a result of a drone attack. According to local media reports, drones hit the Azovska 220 kV substation and a substation near the settlement of Myrne," the statement said.

As a result, electricity went out in most districts of the city, and boiler houses were also partially de-energized. Residential buildings were left without heating. In the morning, the occupiers reported a gradual restoration of power supply.

Occupation-run sources also reported power outages across the entire Azov region.

Ukrainian drones destroy weapons depot in Makiivka, strike energy hub in Crimea

As reported earlier, Russian invaders have resumed maritime navigation in temporarily occupied Mariupol. A vessel carrying ammunition entered the seaport.

Illustrative photo