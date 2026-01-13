MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Golden Arrow Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Shawn Perger through his personal company, Maximus Investor Relations Ltd. (" Maximus "), to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Pursuant to an investor relations agreement entered into between Maximus and the Company dated January 1, 2026, Maximus has been engaged for a term of one year (subject to renewal) at an annual fee of $125,000, payable on a monthly basis. Maximus will offer a variety of services to the Company, including assisting with corporate communications, broker presentations, attending trade shows, and marketing, advertising and investor relations programs.

Maximus is based in Vancouver and is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Maximus currently own 294,000 common shares of the Company and the right to acquire 600,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's stock option plan as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Maximus's appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro IOCG project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

