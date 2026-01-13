MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Abitibi Metals Launches Large-Scale Phase 4 Drill Program Targeting up to 40,000 Metres at the B26 Project

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) (" Abitibi " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 4 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit , located in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Phase 4 represents the largest and most comprehensive drill program in the Company's history, with up to 40,000 metres of drilling planned over the course of 2026, following the successful completion of the Phase 3 program with assays still pending. The Company currently owns 50% of the B26 Deposit and retains the option to earn an additional 30% from SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec (see news release dated November 16, 2023).

The initial winter component of Phase 4 is planned to include approximately 15,000 to 20,000 metres of drilling, commencing with one drill rig and expanding to three drill rigs by mid-February 2026. The program has been designed to systematically advance the B26 Project through a balanced exploration strategy focused on resource improvement, resource expansion, and regional discovery drilling. This will mark the first regional drill program at the B26 Project since the Company optioned the asset.

"Phase 4 is a major catalyst for resource growth at B26," said Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals. "Building on strong Phase 3 results, this expanded program targets resource expansion, improved quality, and new regional discoveries. With funding secured through 2027, we are positioned to move and quickly scale-up to create significant shareholder value."

Phase 4 Drill Program Objectives:

The Phase 4 drill program is structured around three complementary objectives intended to enhance the scale, confidence, and long-term development potential of the B26 Project:

Drilling (Figure 1) within the existing resource envelope will be designed to significantly enhance geological confidence and grade continuity, providing a strong foundation for future resource updates and ongoing economic evaluations. Building on its geological model, the Company has identified several high-priority target areas where drilling is expected to both increase grades and expand the size of existing mineralized blocks and lenses. This includes further expansion of the recently discovered high-grade zone (269W5 -- Released 11/20/2025 ) down-dip along the western plunge, which will be a key focus of Phase 4 drilling.Mid-level and deep drilling (Figure 1) will test lateral and down-dip extensions of known copper-gold and zinc-silver mineralization. This drilling is designed to follow up on high-grade intercepts encountered (373W1 -- Released 10/30/2025 ) along the margins of the deposit during Phase 3 and to further evaluate the depth potential of the B26 system.For the first time, the Company is launchingto unlock district-scale discoverybeyond the B26 Deposit. An initialis planned, with rapid upside scalability based on results.







Figure 1: Longview B26 Deposit - Initial Phase 4 Drill Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base.



Indicated: 11.3Mt at 2.13% CuEq (1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) Inferred: 7.2Mt at 2.21% CuEq (1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag)

The B26 project is strategically located just 5 kilometres north of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with ready access to all necessary infrastructure required for mine development

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call +1 226-271-5170, email ..., or visit .

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

