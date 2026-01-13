Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 95.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 190 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

Market Dynamics

The nutraceutical ingredients market is experiencing strong growth driven by digitalization, e-commerce expansion, product innovation, and rising consumer demand for health-promoting foods. The shift toward online channels, including B2B marketplaces and direct-to-consumer platforms, allows manufacturers to reach global buyers efficiently while leveraging AI, analytics, and CRM tools to enhance demand forecasting, personalization, and engagement, particularly in emerging regions. Innovation in product formulations is also a key trend, with novel delivery formats such as gummies, powders, and ready-to-drink beverages improving convenience, taste, and consumer appeal. Increasing emphasis on plant-based, organic, and clean-label ingredients aligns with health- and eco-conscious preferences, driving differentiation and adoption. The market is further propelled by the growing popularity of functional foods and beverages, as busy, health-aware consumers seek convenient products that provide immunity support, better digestive health, and energy enhancement. Ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, proteins, vitamins, and omega-3s are widely integrated into snacks, drinks, and fortified foods, encouraging manufacturers to innovate in flavors, formats, and formulations. However, high product prices remain a restraint, limiting adoption in price-sensitive markets despite the benefits of specialized ingredients and premium delivery formats. Meanwhile, the expansion of personalized nutrition represents a major opportunity, with genomics, AI, and digital health enabling customized formulations tailored to individual health needs, enhancing consumer loyalty, engagement, and willingness to pay, and offering avenues for sustainable market growth.

Market Highlights



By Type: The proteins and amino acids segment dominated the market with the largest share of 30% in 2025.

By Application: The dietary supplement segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.8%.

By Form: The dry form segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.8% in 2025. By Region: North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 36% in 2025.

Competitive Players

Kraft-Heinz CompanyGSK plc.Amway Corp.AbbottKellanovaDanoneCargill, IncorporatedNestléADMdsm-firmenichBASFPepsiCoGeneral MillsAker BioMarineProcter & GambleJohnson & Johnson Recent Developments

In October 2025, Nestlé India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) to expedite the investments in green field and brown field projects in Odisha and its existing manufacturing locations.

Segmentation

By Type (2026–2034)ProbioticsProteins and Amino AcidsPhytochemical & Plant ExtractsFibers & Specialty CarbohydratesOmega 3 Fatty AcidsVitaminsPrebioticsBy Application (2026–2034)FoodBeveragesPersonal CareAnimal NutritionDietary SupplementsBy Form (2026–2034)Dry FormLiquid Form