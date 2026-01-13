Telangana Election Commission Publishes Voter List For 118 Municipalities, 5 Corporations

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 13 (IANS) There are 52.43 lakh voters in 118 municipalities and five municipal corporations in Telangana, reveals the final voter list published by the State Election Commission on Tuesday.

The municipalities and corporations have 2,996 wards. The total number of voters is 52,43,023, comprising 25,62,369 men, 26,80,014 women and 640 others.

Stepping up the arrangements for the upcoming municipal elections, the Election Commission has mapped and confirmed municipality-wise voters.

The five municipal corporations are Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial and Ramagundam.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has the highest number of voters (3,48,051) with 60 wards. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, comprising 66 wards, has 3,40,580 voters, while Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation has 1,97,841 voters in 60 wards.

There are 1,81,778 voters in Mancherial Municipal Corporation, while Ramagundam Municipal Corporation has 1,83,049 voters in 60 wards.

Adilabad municipality has the highest number of voters at 1,43,655, while Amarachinta municipality in Wanaparthy district is the smallest municipality with just 9,147 voters.

The elections for the urban local bodies are likely to be held next month. The process has been taken up for those municipalities and corporations whose term ended in July 2025.

The Election Commission has not mapped and confirmed voters in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Khammam and Warangal corporations, as their terms will be completed later.

GHMC's tenure ends in February, while the terms of Khammam and Warangal corporations end in April.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini recently held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties as part of the preparations for the municipal polls.

The notification for the municipal elections will be issued after deciding the reservation for various sections. The reservation of wards and divisions in municipalities and corporations concerned will be decided on the basis of population.

As the reservation has become a crucial issue, the officials are focusing on it ahead of the release of the notification.

The polling station list and polling station-wise photo electoral rolls will be published on January 16 at Collectors', Municipal Commissioners' Offices, DEAs, RDO and Tahsildars' offices.