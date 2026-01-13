Anita Hassanandani Fuels Second Pregnancy Rumours, Says She Is 'Deciding' Her 2026 Plans

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani has sparked fresh speculations, and has hinted at her second pregnancy after sharing a light-hearted yet thought-provoking post on social media. The actress, who is known for her candid online presence, left fans guessing after posting a reel that quickly drew attention and reactions from fellow celebrities.

In the video, Anita is seen in a casual avatar, appearing deep in thought, with a text on her video that read,“Deciding whether to get hot & sexy... or pregnant in 2026.”

Adding a fun angle to to the post, the actress captioned it as,“My husband is gonna kill me.” The comment section soon turned into a discussion spot, with several celebrities giving their own suggestions.

Actress Neha Dhupia commented,“Pregnant is hot n sexy too!!!!” Anita's husband and entrepreneur Rohit Reddy, also reacted with humour, writing,“Why is it mutually exclusive?”

Meanwhile, actress Tina Datta kept it simple and wrote,“Pregnanttt”

For the uninitiated, Anita Hassanandani is already a mother the Aaravv Reddy who was born in 2021. The actress married businessman Rohit Reddy in 2013.

Anita is a popular face on Indian television, and has delivered several memorable performances, most notably as Shagun Arora in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

She was also widely loved for her portrayal of the vamp Shesha in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

Apart from television, Anita has also featured in movies like Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Yeh Dil.

Anita who earlier went by the screen name Natasha, has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 25 years.

–IANS

rd/