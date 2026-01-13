Big B Shares His Wishes For Lohri With A Screenshot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating Lohri. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of a generic Lohri picture.

He wrote in the caption,“Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan”.

Earlier in the day, veteran actress Hema Malini also took to her Instagram, and shared her best wishes. She wrote,“Happy celebration of all festivals this month. Each one of us is INDIAN first and we shall celebrate the festivals together. May God bless our beloved India”.

Meanwhile, Big B is quite active on social media, and often shares posts or Stories about current affairs.

Earlier, Big B drew attention to a historic sporting milestone after India clinched world titles in Blind Cricket, Women's Cricket and Men's Cricket in 2025, calling it a moment that challenges outdated perceptions about the country. Reacting to the rare triple victory, the megastar took to his blog to underline the significance of all three teams standing as world champions in the same year.

Referring to India often being labelled a“third world” nation, Bachchan asserted that achievements such as these redefine that narrative, declaring that the country stands as a“first world nation”.

“3 champions World Cricket.. Blind, Women's, Men 2025.. celebrations.. WE ARE 1st FIRST WORLD NATION not 3rd World, as often referred to.. there is a story in this context.. which if I am brave enough shall narrate later (sic)”, he wrote in the blog.

The actor had spoken about the quiet phase that arrives as the season of his quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' nears its end, saying that the absence of work often brings with it an unsettling sense of inertia.

For the icon,“no work” becomes synonymous with a slow, exhausting walk through a vast, wet wasteland heavy, sluggish and draining.“No work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland... Stuck in it.. shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move (sic)”, he added.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is the official Hindi adaptation of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Franchise. It started airing in 2000. It is presented by Big B, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season.