Nova's RPM Valley Drilling Confirms Continuity Of Mineralized System With High-Grade Intercepts And Remains Wide Open In Multiple Directions
|Hole_ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|RPM-069
|71
|226
|155
|0.9
|Including
|126
|220
|94
|1.3
|196
|214
|18
|2.8
|RPM-072
|352
| 525
|172
|0.8
|Including
|424
|484
|60
|1.2
|495
|521
|26
|1.4
|And*
|6
|107
|101
|0.5
|Including*
|46
|70
|24
|1.0
|RPM-073
|88
|175
|86
|0.5
|RPM-075
|82
|235
|152
|0.9
|Including
|129
|155
|27
|1.3
|171
|231
|60
|1.0
|174
|199
|25
|1.9
|RPM-081
|83
|148
|65
|3.6
|Including
|91
|128
|36
|5.5
|100.8
|101.3
|0.5
|364.0
|RPM-082
|62
|351
|289
|0.7
|Including
|152
|192
|40
|1.2
|266
|348
|82
|1.0
|266
|300
|34
|1.7
|RPM-084
|225
|327
|101
|0.8
|Including
|80
|159
|79
|0.5
|273
|327
|53
|1.2
Table 2: Drill hole details
|Hole_ID
|Easting
|Northing
| Elev
(m)
| EOH
(m)
|Azi
|Dip
|Zone
|Assay Results
|RPM-069
|501864
|6848646
|1681
|321
|310
|-70
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-071
|501865
|6848647
|1680
|466
|40
|-60
|Valley/North
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-072
|501992
|6848804
|1769
|568
|220
|-50
|Valley/North
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-073
|501865
|6848646
|1680
|280
|320
|-70
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-075
|501866
|6848644
|1680
|308
|290
|-70
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-077
|501852
|6848687
|1675
|191
|260
|-50
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-079
|501825
|6848746
|1654
|185
|180
|-60
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-081
|501853
|6848686
|1675
|275
|270
|-70
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-082
|501824
|6848746
|1654
|354
|195
|-60
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-083
|501854
|6848685
|1676
|160
|195
|-50
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPM-084
|501854
|6848687
|1675
|327
|200
|-60
|RPM Valley
|ASX: 13/01/25
RPM Till Reverse Circulation Drilling Summary
A total of ten holes were drilled in the glacial till with Nova's in-house reverse circulation (RC) drill rig. The RC drilling method in the loose unconsolidated mineralized glacial till resulted in sample loss and low recoveries, and the inability to consistently reach target depth due to difficult ground conditions. As such, the Company believes that these samples underrepresent the potential grade and depth of the zone. Alternative drilling methods such as split spoon sampling or sonic drilling may be more appropriate tools to retrieve more representative, in-situ samples from the till. However, Nova's utilization of their RC drill rig was cost effective for this preliminary test. The finer fraction targeted in the 2024 soil sampling grid (ASX Announcement 3 February 2025) is susceptible to being blown out by the compressed air and into the unconsolidated till and not recovered in the drill sample. Despite this drawback, one significant intercept was returned from RPMRC-009 with 33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface. It is important to note that the glacial till is essentially like a drilled and blasted broken rock stockpile, and likely amenable to heap leaching which has been proven effective at RPM (Gold recoveries of up to 68.7% achieved via heap leach in ASX Announcement 5 August 2025). Maiden drilling confirms the till is at least 33m thick in a debris lobe that has been mapped to have an areal extent of over 1.7km long and 200m wide (~ 330,000 square meters) shown as Qdt2 on Figure 8. The glacial till remains a high priority target for Nova, and future work will focus on collecting more representative samples and verifying the overall thickness.
Figure 8. RPM glacial till RC drilling plan view
Figure 9: RPM glacial till RPMRC-009 and RPMRC-010 (090 azi)
Table 3. Glacial Till Intercepts
|Hole_ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|RPMRC_001
|0
|13
|13
|0.2
|RPMRC_002
|5
|15
|11
|0.3
|RPMRC_003
|9
|10
|2
|0.2
|RPMRC_004
|8
|11
|3
|0.1
|RPMRC_005
|0
|8
|8
|0.2
|RPMRC_006
|0
|9
|9
|0.3
|RPMRC_007
|0
|3
|3
|0.2
|RPMRC_008
|0
|6
|6
|0.2
|RPMRC_009
|0
|33
|33
|0.3
|RPMRC_010
|0
|7
|7
|0.4
Table 4. RC Hole Details
|Hole_ID
|Easting
|Northing
| Elev
(m)
| EOH
(m)
|Azi
|Dip
|Zone
|Assay Results
|RPMRC_001
|500511
|6850052
|1338
|56
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_002
|500514
|6850054
|1338
|24
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_003
|500465
|6850079
|1329
|18
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_004
|500468
|6850075
|1330
|18
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_005
|500476
|6850092
|1330
|15
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_006
|500475
|6850094
|1330
|13
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_007
|500499
|6850067
|1335
|16
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_008
|500499
|6850066
|1335
|16
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_009
|500869
|6849899
|1432
|38
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
|RPMRC_010
|500871
|6849900
|1432
|9
|0
|-90
|Glacial Till
|ASX: 13/01/25
Upcoming Milestones
- Further drill results Further results and potential new discoveries from the 2025 surface exploration mapping and sampling program Material PFS test-work results as they become available Updated MRE Winter trail mobilization of heavy equipment Airborne geophysical surveys to commence in the spring of 2026 Antimony phase 1 project updates Metallurgical test work ongoing Environmental test work ongoing West Susitna access road updates
Qualified Persons
Vannu Khounphakdee, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdee holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdee fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.
Hans Hoffman is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Hoffman fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.
Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a "qualified person" for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.
Data Verification
For the 2025 diamond core drilling program, core samples were cut in half and crushed to achieve >90% passing a 2mm sieve and split down to 225 g to 275 g samples at Nova's on-site prep facility. Samples were then sent to ALS Fairbanks for additional prep and chemical analysis. Duplicates were collected every 1 in 20 samples at the same time using the same method (riffle split) as the parent sample. Blank material was inserted 1 in 40 samples. Standard Reference Material (SRM) was inserted 1 in 20 samples. Three different SRMs at three different grades levels were used.
ALS is a certified commercial laboratory and is independent of Nova Minerals. Samples are tested for gold using ALS Fire Assay Au-ICP21 technique. This technique has a lower detection limit of 0.001 g/t with an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. If samples have grades in excess of 10 g/t then Au-GRA21 is used to determine the over detect limit. Au-GRA21 has a detection limit of 0.05 g/t and an upper limit of 10,000 g/t. Four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61) was used to evaluate 48 different elements.
About Nova Minerals Limited
Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.
Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
For Additional Information Please Contact
Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Email: ...
Nova Minerals:
Craig Bentley
Director of Finance & Compliance & Investor Relations
E: ...
M: +61 414 714 196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment