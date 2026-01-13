Red White & Bloom Brands Announces Appointment Of Michael Di Brina As New Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (“” or the“”), is pleased to announce that, effective January 12, 2026, Mr. Michael Di Brina has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Michael Di Brina is a distinguished Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader whose career spans more than thirty-five years in the financial services and business sectors. As President of Di Brina Family Holdings, Mr. Michael Di Brina oversees a diverse portfolio of companies, including Gold Leaf Financial Group, that has approximately $1.1 billion assets under management, and Northern Skyline Developments, each reflecting his vision of combining business excellence with community impact. Mr. Michael Di Brina is a lifetime member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table and qualifies annually for the Top of the Table, a distinction achieved by fewer than one percent of financial advisors worldwide. He holds the designation of Trust & Estate Practitioner (TEP) and has received the highest honours available to Life Underwriters, underscoring his expertise and commitment to excellence in financial services. In 2013, Mr. Di Brina was recognized as a recipient of the Bell Business Excellence award by the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Micheal Di Brina's accomplishments in business are matched by his dedication to community. A passionate philanthropist and civic leader, he has championed causes across healthcare, education, recreation, and elder care. In recognition of his decades of service, he was also awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in 2025, one of Canada's distinguished national honours.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Di Brina to our Board of Directors,” stated Colby De Zen, President.“His experience in governance, capital markets, and entrepreneurship will be valuable as the Company continues to execute on its strategic priorities.”

Effective January 12, 2026, Michael Marchese, a founding director of RWB, has tendered his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors to pursue other business interests.

“The Company has undergone a significant transformation and navigated strong industry headwinds during my tenure,” commented Mr. Marchese.“I believe the current management team is well positioned to advance the Company's objectives.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we would like to thank Mr. Marchese for his guidance and leadership during what has been a transformative period for the Company,” stated Colby De Zen, President.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, and Michigan, in addition to Canadian and international markets.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

Edoardo Mattei, CFO

...

947-225-0503

Visit us on the web:

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @rwbbrands

Facebook: @redwhitebloombrands

Instagram: @redwhitebloombrands

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated contribution of new directors to the Company's governance and strategic objectives, the Company's future business direction, and management's expectations regarding the Company's operations and markets. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with changes in board composition and director succession; the effectiveness of governance and strategic initiatives; risks inherent in the cannabis industry; regulatory changes; competitive conditions; reliance on key personnel; capital requirements and access to financing; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect latest information, future events, or circumstances.