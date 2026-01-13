403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seequent to showcase its cutting-edge geoscience technologies and mining solutions at Future Minerals Forum 2026
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2026 - Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface Company, will participate again in the 5th edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 13 to 15 January 2026. The company will showcase its world-leading geoscience technologies, highlighting its role in advancing data-driven mineral exploration in Saudi Arabia, and engaging with industry leaders on the future of the regional mining sector.
The participation aligns perfectly with Seequent’s commitment to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It will highlight its key role in supporting major mining projects in the region. Visitors can also explore Seeque’t’s comprehensive range of solutions, including MX Deposit, Imago, Leapfrog, Evo platform and Oasis Montaj, understanding how they work together to form a connected digital ecosystem for exploration and min ng.
Dr. Janina Elliott, Segment Director for Mining at Seequent, stated: “S’equent’s participation in this dynamic event underscores our longstanding vision to promote sustainable mining practices and digital innovation in the Middle East. It also highlights our expertise in the geoscience and data-driven exploration sector, as well as our position as a market leader trusted by nine of ’he world’s top ten mining”companies.”
As part of the event, Dr. Elliott will participate in a panel discussio‘ titled ‘Tackling the Data Challenge in Geological Surveying ’nd Exploration’.
A pre-FMF workshop is scheduled to be held in partnership with AGC Al Haytham Mining Company on January 12, 2026, prior to both organisations signing an MoU. The workshop, titled ‘Unlocking In–egrated Workflows – Seequent Solutions for Exploration a’d Resource Modelling’, ’ill be led by Seequent’s Regional Manager of Business Development, Amjad Alashqar, who serves as a trusted local advisor and first point of contact in the region. The session will focus on the potential of digital integration in reducing operational risks, enhancing decision-making and fostering collaboration across exploration and mining teams.
FMF 2026 is the ideal venue for Seequent to engage with C-suite leaders, policymakers, and international mining stakeholders. The company has a longstanding and expanding presence in the Middle East, with offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It also supports key industry players with its advanced technologies, backing major regional giga-projects.
The participation aligns perfectly with Seequent’s commitment to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It will highlight its key role in supporting major mining projects in the region. Visitors can also explore Seeque’t’s comprehensive range of solutions, including MX Deposit, Imago, Leapfrog, Evo platform and Oasis Montaj, understanding how they work together to form a connected digital ecosystem for exploration and min ng.
Dr. Janina Elliott, Segment Director for Mining at Seequent, stated: “S’equent’s participation in this dynamic event underscores our longstanding vision to promote sustainable mining practices and digital innovation in the Middle East. It also highlights our expertise in the geoscience and data-driven exploration sector, as well as our position as a market leader trusted by nine of ’he world’s top ten mining”companies.”
As part of the event, Dr. Elliott will participate in a panel discussio‘ titled ‘Tackling the Data Challenge in Geological Surveying ’nd Exploration’.
A pre-FMF workshop is scheduled to be held in partnership with AGC Al Haytham Mining Company on January 12, 2026, prior to both organisations signing an MoU. The workshop, titled ‘Unlocking In–egrated Workflows – Seequent Solutions for Exploration a’d Resource Modelling’, ’ill be led by Seequent’s Regional Manager of Business Development, Amjad Alashqar, who serves as a trusted local advisor and first point of contact in the region. The session will focus on the potential of digital integration in reducing operational risks, enhancing decision-making and fostering collaboration across exploration and mining teams.
FMF 2026 is the ideal venue for Seequent to engage with C-suite leaders, policymakers, and international mining stakeholders. The company has a longstanding and expanding presence in the Middle East, with offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It also supports key industry players with its advanced technologies, backing major regional giga-projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment