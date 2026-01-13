Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Quantum Provides Notice Of Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Results


2026-01-13 06:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the“Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:00 am (ET).

In addition, the Company will release 2025 preliminary production and three-year guidance on Thursday, January 15, 2026 after the close of the TSX.

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 8111752
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

About First Quantum

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

For further information, visit our website at or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: ...


