Food & Beverage Disinfection & Cleaning Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The food and beverage disinfection & cleaning market is driven by strict safety regulations, contamination risks, and complex supply chains. Opportunities include adopting sustainable, tech-driven sanitation methods, upskilling for compliance, and localizing production to manage tariffs and ensure resilient operations.
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Disinfection & Cleaning Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Food & Beverage Disinfection & Cleaning Market is evolving rapidly, driven by shifting regulatory expectations, rising risks of contamination, and the increasing complexity of global food supply chains. Senior executives face mounting pressure to adopt rigorous, innovative methods that secure production integrity and public health.
The food and beverage disinfection & cleaning market grew from USD 16.05 billion in 2024 to USD 16.96 billion in 2025. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92%, the sector is projected to reach USD 25.45 billion by 2032.
This sustained growth is attributed to stricter food safety policies, advances in sanitation technology, and a heightened focus on transparent operational practices. As consumer standards and compliance demands intensify globally, organizations are prioritizing system-wide investments to maintain competitiveness and operational resilience.
Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
Facilities are upgrading hygiene protocols in response to regulatory pressure, consumer scrutiny, and supply chain transparency initiatives. Sustainability is guiding R&D, with organizations adopting green chemistries and reducing hazardous byproducts while prioritizing high antimicrobial efficacy. Automation, IoT-driven monitoring, and data analytics are modernizing sanitation cycles, enabling real-time validation and predictive maintenance, helping reduce operational risk. Workforce upskilling across cleaning, quality, and procurement functions is emerging as a differentiator, as skill gaps can hinder deployment and audit-readiness. Market leaders are capitalizing on regional differences by localizing production, integrating cross-functional partnership models, and adapting offerings to diverse regulatory environments.
Scope & Segmentation
Product Types: Cleaning agents (acid cleaners, alkaline cleaners, degreasers, detergents), disinfectants (alcohol-based, chlorine-based, hydrogen peroxide, iodophors, ozone, peracetic acid, quaternary ammonium compounds, UV-based) Forms: Gel and foam cleaners, liquid disinfectants, powdered cleaners, wipes and sprays Distribution Channels: Retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, eCommerce websites, manufacturer websites Applications: Clean-in-place for mixers, blenders, tanks, pipelines; environmental hygiene (air and water disinfection); packaging sanitation; personnel hygiene; surface cleaning (conveyor belts, equipment, floor, and wall surfaces) End-Users: Beverage production (alcoholic, non-alcoholic), dairy farms and agricultural facilities, food processing plants, food service and retail (bakery, confectionery, dairy, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood), packaging and bottling lines Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)
Why This Report Matters
Identify actionable growth and risk mitigation strategies grounded in real-world supply chain and regulatory dynamics. Target investments in technology and training based on granular competitive, regional, and application-level analysis, tailored for executive decision-making.
Conclusion
The food and beverage disinfection & cleaning market presents clear opportunities for leaders who prioritize innovation, data-driven hygiene strategies, and regionally customized solutions. Forward-looking strategies will help navigate rapid change while sustaining operational and regulatory excellence.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
187
Forecast Period
2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
$16.96 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
$25.45 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Insights
Widespread adoption of UV-C LED cabinets for continuous conveyor surface disinfection Implementation of automated cleaning robots integrating IoT sensors for hygiene validation Shift towards plant-based disinfectant formulations to reduce chemical residues in food plants Integration of real-time ATP bioluminescence monitoring devices in processing lines for instant microbial load assessment Rising demand for holistic sanitation services offering remote audit and compliance reporting via blockchain Adoption of advanced electrostatic spray systems to achieve uniform chemical coverage on complex equipment surfaces Implementation of AI-driven predictive maintenance in conveyor cleaning equipment to minimize downtime and contamination Development of biodegradable foam sanitizers with enhanced foam longevity for high-touch surface cleaning cycles
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis, 2024 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024 Competitive Analysis M Company Acuro Organics Limited Alfa Laval AB Aqua Bond Inc. BASF SE Betco Corporation Christeyns Deluxe Chemicals Ecolab Inc. Evonik Industries AG Finktech GmbH Kersia Group Novozymes A/S Pilot Chemical Corp Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Sanosil AG. SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc. Solenis LLC Solvay S.A. Spartan Chemical Company STERIS plc. Thatcher Company Unilever PLC Xylem, Inc. Zep Inc. Neogen Corporation
