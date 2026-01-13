Food & Beverage Disinfection & Cleaning Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2032

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Disinfection & Cleaning Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Food & Beverage Disinfection & Cleaning Market is evolving rapidly, driven by shifting regulatory expectations, rising risks of contamination, and the increasing complexity of global food supply chains. Senior executives face mounting pressure to adopt rigorous, innovative methods that secure production integrity and public health.

The food and beverage disinfection & cleaning market grew from USD 16.05 billion in 2024 to USD 16.96 billion in 2025. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92%, the sector is projected to reach USD 25.45 billion by 2032.

This sustained growth is attributed to stricter food safety policies, advances in sanitation technology, and a heightened focus on transparent operational practices. As consumer standards and compliance demands intensify globally, organizations are prioritizing system-wide investments to maintain competitiveness and operational resilience.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers



Facilities are upgrading hygiene protocols in response to regulatory pressure, consumer scrutiny, and supply chain transparency initiatives.

Sustainability is guiding R&D, with organizations adopting green chemistries and reducing hazardous byproducts while prioritizing high antimicrobial efficacy.

Automation, IoT-driven monitoring, and data analytics are modernizing sanitation cycles, enabling real-time validation and predictive maintenance, helping reduce operational risk.

Workforce upskilling across cleaning, quality, and procurement functions is emerging as a differentiator, as skill gaps can hinder deployment and audit-readiness. Market leaders are capitalizing on regional differences by localizing production, integrating cross-functional partnership models, and adapting offerings to diverse regulatory environments.

Scope & Segmentation



Product Types: Cleaning agents (acid cleaners, alkaline cleaners, degreasers, detergents), disinfectants (alcohol-based, chlorine-based, hydrogen peroxide, iodophors, ozone, peracetic acid, quaternary ammonium compounds, UV-based)

Forms: Gel and foam cleaners, liquid disinfectants, powdered cleaners, wipes and sprays

Distribution Channels: Retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, eCommerce websites, manufacturer websites

Applications: Clean-in-place for mixers, blenders, tanks, pipelines; environmental hygiene (air and water disinfection); packaging sanitation; personnel hygiene; surface cleaning (conveyor belts, equipment, floor, and wall surfaces)

End-Users: Beverage production (alcoholic, non-alcoholic), dairy farms and agricultural facilities, food processing plants, food service and retail (bakery, confectionery, dairy, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood), packaging and bottling lines Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)

Why This Report Matters



Identify actionable growth and risk mitigation strategies grounded in real-world supply chain and regulatory dynamics. Target investments in technology and training based on granular competitive, regional, and application-level analysis, tailored for executive decision-making.

Conclusion

The food and beverage disinfection & cleaning market presents clear opportunities for leaders who prioritize innovation, data-driven hygiene strategies, and regionally customized solutions. Forward-looking strategies will help navigate rapid change while sustaining operational and regulatory excellence.



Key Attributes:

