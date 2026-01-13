403
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For January 13, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Key Themes
Broader risk: Political shocks in U.S. monetary policy and ongoing fiscal pressures in Brazil could trigger volatility in rates/FX/equities/precious metals
Today's economic agenda features several key events across regions. In Brazil, the Brazilian Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Nov) at 6:00 AM BRT and Brazilian Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Nov) at 6:00 AM BRT assess service activity, crucial for tracking domestic demand and GDP momentum amid fiscal tightening.
In the U.S., CPI (YoY) (Dec) at 7:30 AM EST measures annual inflation, influencing Fed rate expectations and global dollar strength; Core CPI (YoY) (Dec) at 7:30 AM EST strips out volatiles for core trends, key for policy bets.
And FOMC Member Musalem Speaks at 9:35 AM EST provides insights on U.S. rates, potentially signaling hawkish or dovish shifts amid independence concerns.
Economic Agenda for January 13, 2026
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
United States
EU
UK
China
Implication: Today's Brazilian service data is the main domestic event - softer growth could reinforce easing bets, bolstering real & equities.
U.S. CPI and Fed speaks are global highlights: hotter inflation/hawkish tones could reinforce dollar, pressure EM currencies & commodities. Softer data would ease dollar, support risk assets including BRL.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday (Monday, January 12, 2026)
Ibovespa -0.13% to 163,150.35 on R$22.9 billion turnover. Banco Master probe and Fed independence scare weighed on banks, offsetting commodity support from copper highs; top gainers included Vamos +8.18%, Assaí +4.55%, Brava Energia +4.50%.
Early Tuesday mini-futures ~165,186–165,805 (~1.2% above cash), USD/BRL near 5.3757. Charts consolidating with support at 162,600–163,500, weekly RSI 71.
Commodity Markets
Gold – Slightly lower around $4,594/oz after Monday's record near $4,600; profit-taking emerges but safe-haven demand persists amid Fed probe and policy uncertainty; technicals positive but overbought.
Silver – Firm around $86.4/oz after sharp run; linked to gold sentiment, big swings continue; momentum intact but pullback risk.
Copper – Holding near $13,000/ton on LME; close to records amid supply tightness and strikes; uptrend supported by positioning.
Platinum – Down to ~$2,342/oz after rally; risk trimming in precious metals; RSI stretched short-term.
Palladium – Around $1,890/oz, lower with amplified swings; positioning and liquidity drive moves; uptrend pauses.
Aluminium – Slightly lower at ~$3,173/ton on LME; stock tightness supports but early softness shows; U.S. premium high.
Iron Ore – Around $108/ton; softer tone after gains; China steel margins pressure demand, port stocks cap upside.
Currency
Brazilian Real → Steady near R$5.3725 after Fed independence scare; minimal change (+0.11%–0.12%) amid global dollar wobble; technical consolidation, support ~5.35, resistance 5.40.
Companies and Market
Gol's go-private plan triggers a share spike and a fresh test for minority rights → Tender offer at R$10.13 per lot of 1,000 preferred shares (GOLL54); 50%+ surge in thin liquidity; concerns over pricing fairness and protections.
Brava Energia, Vibra Energia, and CBA: What Q3 2025 really tells us about Brazil's oil, fuels, and aluminum → Brava: Record EBITDA R$1.3B, output 92k boe/d, lifting costs $13/bbl; Vibra: Net income R$407M, volumes steady 9.3M m3, leverage 2.7x; CBA: Net income R$131M, sales 132k tonnes, margins compressed.
A criminal probe of the Fed chair rattles markets and tests U.S. central bank independence → Justice Dept. inquiry on Powell's testimony re: $2.5B building costs; markets dip 0.5%, volatility up; risks policy independence.
U.S. Markets Yesterday (Monday, January 12, 2026)
Near records: Dow +0.2% to 49,590.20, S&P 500 +0.2% to 6,977.27, Nasdaq +0.3% to 23,733.90.
Early weakness from Fed probe subpoenas recovered; tech/staples led, financials lagged. Rates steady, 10-year ~4.19%. Weekly gains: Dow ~2.3%, S&P ~1.6%, Nasdaq ~1.9%.
Regional Peers - Mixed/resilient:
Colombia peso firm near 3,711/USD & COLCAP up 1.2% to 2,213.35 amid oil support
Mexico peso steady ~17.91/USD, IPC near 66,746 on miners led by Peñoles +8.79%
Argentina peso tight ~1,467.5/USD post-debt payment, Merval down 0.4% to 3,076,947
Chile peso gains to ~884/USD, IPSA up 1.25% to 11,066.16 lifted by copper surge
Note: Bitcoin stalls below $92,000 as policy shocks and ETF outflows shape crypto's mood - ~$91,900 amid volatility; Monero +16%, but Ether/Solana down; range repair phase.
Fed independence probe → rattles global markets, boosts safe-haven demand for gold amid U.S. policy uncertainty
Banco Master liquidation scrutiny → adds risk premium to Brazilian banks, weighing on Ibovespa sentiment
Commodities hold highs → copper and oil support exporters despite profit-taking, amid supply tightness
Global records with volatility → U.S. and regional equities hit highs but dip on Fed drama, dollar wobbles
Brazil's Markets Yesterday (Monday, January 12, 2026)
Ibovespa -0.13% to 163,150.35 on R$22.9 billion turnover. Banco Master probe and Fed independence scare weighed on banks, offsetting commodity support from copper highs; top gainers included Vamos +8.18%, Assaí +4.55%, Brava Energia +4.50%.
Early Tuesday mini-futures ~165,186–165,805 (~1.2% above cash), USD/BRL near 5.3757. Charts consolidating with support at 162,600–163,500, weekly RSI 71.
Commodity Markets
Gold – Slightly lower around $4,594/oz after Monday's record near $4,600; profit-taking emerges but safe-haven demand persists amid Fed probe and policy uncertainty; technicals positive but overbought.
Silver – Firm around $86.4/oz after sharp run; linked to gold sentiment, big swings continue; momentum intact but pullback risk.
Copper – Holding near $13,000/ton on LME; close to records amid supply tightness and strikes; uptrend supported by positioning.
Platinum – Down to ~$2,342/oz after rally; risk trimming in precious metals; RSI stretched short-term.
Palladium – Around $1,890/oz, lower with amplified swings; positioning and liquidity drive moves; uptrend pauses.
Aluminium – Slightly lower at ~$3,173/ton on LME; stock tightness supports but early softness shows; U.S. premium high.
Iron Ore – Around $108/ton; softer tone after gains; China steel margins pressure demand, port stocks cap upside.
Currency
Brazilian Real → Steady near R$5.3725 after Fed independence scare; minimal change (+0.11%–0.12%) amid global dollar wobble; technical consolidation, support ~5.35, resistance 5.40.
Companies and Market
Gol's go-private plan triggers a share spike and a fresh test for minority rights → Tender offer at R$10.13 per lot of 1,000 preferred shares (GOLL54); 50%+ surge in thin liquidity; concerns over pricing fairness and protections.
Brava Energia, Vibra Energia, and CBA: What Q3 2025 really tells us about Brazil's oil, fuels, and aluminum → Brava: Record EBITDA R$1.3B, output 92k boe/d, lifting costs $13/bbl; Vibra: Net income R$407M, volumes steady 9.3M m3, leverage 2.7x; CBA: Net income R$131M, sales 132k tonnes, margins compressed.
A criminal probe of the Fed chair rattles markets and tests U.S. central bank independence → Justice Dept. inquiry on Powell's testimony re: $2.5B building costs; markets dip 0.5%, volatility up; risks policy independence.
U.S. Markets Yesterday (Monday, January 12, 2026)
Near records: Dow +0.2% to 49,590.20, S&P 500 +0.2% to 6,977.27, Nasdaq +0.3% to 23,733.90.
Early weakness from Fed probe subpoenas recovered; tech/staples led, financials lagged. Rates steady, 10-year ~4.19%. Weekly gains: Dow ~2.3%, S&P ~1.6%, Nasdaq ~1.9%.
Regional Peers - Mixed/resilient:
Colombia peso firm near 3,711/USD & COLCAP up 1.2% to 2,213.35 amid oil support
Mexico peso steady ~17.91/USD, IPC near 66,746 on miners led by Peñoles +8.79%
Argentina peso tight ~1,467.5/USD post-debt payment, Merval down 0.4% to 3,076,947
Chile peso gains to ~884/USD, IPSA up 1.25% to 11,066.16 lifted by copper surge
Note: Bitcoin stalls below $92,000 as policy shocks and ETF outflows shape crypto's mood - ~$91,900 amid volatility; Monero +16%, but Ether/Solana down; range repair phase.
