Egyptian FM: Recognition Of Somaliland Undermines Somalia's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bader Abdelatty on Tuesday condemned Israel's recognition of the so-called "Somaliland," stressing that such a move constitutes a violation of international law, infringes upon Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermines the foundations of stability in the Horn of Africa region.
In a press statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Abdelatty made the remarks during his meeting with the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Javier Colomina.
In this regard, Abdelatty warned of the dangers of escalation that could destabilize the security and stability of the region and the Red Sea, affirming Egypt's keenness on exchanging assessments with NATO regarding the growing challenges and threats facing the region.
The Egyptian foreign minister also highlighted Egypt's efforts aimed at moving to the second phase of the US President's plan, underscoring the importance of announcing the formation of a temporary Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the daily affairs of citizens in the Gaza Strip, as well as establishing an international stabilization force in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803.
On bilateral cooperation, Abdelatty praised the level of existing cooperation between Egypt and NATO, welcoming ongoing efforts to launch and activate partnership programs aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two sides. (end)
