Cold Wave, Heavy Rains Deepen Suffering In Gaza Amid Ongoing War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- A severe low-pressure weather system sweeping the Gaza Strip has further aggravated the already deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions caused by Israeli occupation war of extermination on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of ten children and elderly people.
In a press statement, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya said that hospitals across the Strip, foremost among them Al-Shifa Medical Complex, have in recent hours dealt with numerous cases of suffocation, breathing difficulties and hypothermia.
He confirmed the deaths of more than five children due to complications from extreme cold, in addition to the deaths of several elderly people suffering from chronic diseases that worsened amid the sharp drop in temperatures.
Abu Salmiya noted that the low-pressure system was not merely a passing weather condition, but has become a direct threat to the lives of thousands of Palestinian civilians, given the health system's inability to provide heating supplies, the severe shortage of fuel needed to operate medical equipment and intensive care units, as well as the lack of medicines and essential medical supplies.
He noted that emergency departments are operating beyond their capacity, with a rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly among children and displaced persons living in tents that lack even the most basic protection from cold and rain.
He warned that the continuation of the low-pressure system could lead to a further increase in fatalities in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Civil Defense said its crews transported four fatalities resulting from the collapse of a building and a wall west of Gaza City due to strong winds and heavy rain.
The victims included two women and a child, in an incident reflecting the fragility of structures previously damaged by the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and their inability to withstand current weather conditions.
The low-pressure system comes at a time when Gaza is enduring exceptional circumstances, with climatic factors posing a compounded threat to residents amid widespread destruction of infrastructure and acute shortages of resources, making every cold wave or weather depression a direct threat to life. (end)
