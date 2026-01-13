Debris From Russian Missile Falls In Brovary District Of Kyiv Region
“At 7:30 a.m., a report came in from the village of Trebukhiv that as a result of an enemy attack, a rocket fragment had fallen in an open area,” Sapozhko said.
According to him, the State Emergency Service is involved in identification efforts.
No information about casualties has been received, Sapozhko emphasized.Read also: Russia loses 950 soldiers in Ukraine war over past day
As reported, a series of explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert, with the enemy attacking the capital with ballistic missil es.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
