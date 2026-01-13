Russians Launch More Than 20 Strikes On Sumy Region, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on its Facebook page.

A 74-year-old man was injured in the Sumy community by an enemy drone strike.

Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Russian troops used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

A civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Hlukhiv community.

In the Krasnopillia community, a private household, an apartment building, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, private households were damaged.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, a car was destroyed, and in the Okhtyr community, vehicles were damaged.

In the Shostka community, a non-residential building and cars were damaged.

In the Richky community, a private residential building was damaged, and in the Znob-Novhorod community, cars were damaged.

War update: 159 combat engagements on front lines over past day

In the Esman community, a private residential building was destroyed, and in the Mykolaivka community, a private residential building was damaged.

Twelve people were evacuated from border communities during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 61-year-old woman was killed in the Myropil community in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian attack on January 6.

Photo: Suspilne Sumy