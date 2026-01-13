Russian Troops Strike Critical Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, the Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Several facilities in Korosten and Zviahel districts were hit overnight,” Bunechko wrote.

According to him, there is currently no information about casualties or injuries.

The Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration added that rescuers are working to localize and extinguish the fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike. The relevant services are inspecting the area for explosive objects.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 11 and 12, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region.

