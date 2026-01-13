Russian Strikes Cause Power Outages In Kyiv And Seven Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“During the night and morning, the enemy carried out missile and drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, a significant number of consumers were cut off in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Outages were also reported in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. Wherever safety conditions allow, emergency repair work has already begun,” the statement reads.

Due to the difficult situation of the power system caused by Russian strikes, network restrictions have been introduced in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kyiv region, and Odesa region, resulting in emergency outages. Across the rest of Ukraine, industrial consumers face scheduled power limits, while households are subject to hourly shutdowns weather also left 10 settlements in Zakarpattia region and seven in Chernihiv region fully or partially without electricity as of the morning. Repair crews from regional power companies are carrying out restoration work.

Emergency power outages introduced inand Bucha district

Electricity consumption at 09:30 on Tuesday was 3.2% higher than the previous day's level.

“Throughout the day, the need for economical energy use remains across all regions of Ukraine. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, shift energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours - after 23:00,” Ukrenergo advised.

As earlier reported, Russian forces also carried out another attack on a DTEK Group thermal power plant.