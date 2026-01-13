Air Defense Forces Destroy Seven Russian Missiles And 240 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 6 p.m. on January 12, the enemy attacked with 18 Iskander-M ballistic missiles / S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions and temporarily occupied Crimea, seven Iskander-K missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod regions, as well as 293 Shahed and Gerbera combat UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation), and Kacha (Crimea). About 200 drones are Shahed-type.

The Russians launched ballistic strikes from four locations in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30 on January 13, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 247 targets: two Iskander-M missiles, five Iskander-K missiles, and 240 drones in the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.

Ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles and 48 combat UAVs were recorded hitting 24 locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Debris from Russian missile falls in Brovary district of Kyiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 13, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Kharkiv innovation terminal of Nova Poshta, the cargo terminal was almost destroyed, and the postal terminal was partially destroyed. Four of its employees were killed-two employees of the sorting center and two drivers of a partner-forwarder.

Photo: Air Force