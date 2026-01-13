Educational Building Heavily Damaged In Odesa Due To Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Education Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Lonchak stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today there are nearly 200 shattered windows, a pierced wall, the accounting office and archives burned out, and another wall destroyed," Lonchak said.

He noted that the building of a kindergarten located next to the lyceum was also damaged as a result of the attack.

"The city education authority will promptly make decisions on how the educational process will be organized at these institutions. All information will be communicated to parents. For now, cleanup and damage assessment are underway," Lonchak added.

In addition, 45 apartments in eight buildings were damaged by the drone attack, the Odesa City Council reported on Telegram.

A total of 245 windows in apartments and stairwells were shattered. Thirty-one balcony units and entrance doors were damaged.

An operational headquarters has been deployed at the site to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Forty-five residents have already applied for compensation for damaged property.

Moreover, windows were shattered in one of the city hospitals.

"About 50 windows were broken in a non-operational building. This did not affect the hospital's operations," said Olena Kolodenko, Director of the Odesa City Council's Health Department, in a comment to journalists.

As Ukrinform reported, two energy facilities were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight on January 13, leaving 47,000 households without electricity.

Photo: Oleksandr Lonchak/Facebook