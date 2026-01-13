Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack Leaves Over 30,000 Residents Of Zaporizhzhia Region Without Power

Russian Attack Leaves Over 30,000 Residents Of Zaporizhzhia Region Without Power


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. In the Vilniansk community, more than 30,000 consumers have been left without power,” he wrote.

Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

An air raid alert remains in effect. According to monitoring channels, enemy drones are attacking Vilniansk.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy seven Russian missiles and 240 drones

As reported, Russian shelling on January 13 left some consumers without power in Kyiv and seven other regions.

UkrinForm

