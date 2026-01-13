Minister: Rainfall Levels Strain Aging Infrastructure, Trigger Flooding

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri said on Tuesday that rainfall in the central governorates, particularly Balqa and Madaba, ranged between 70 and 80 millimeters, exceeding the capacity of existing infrastructure and resulting in rising water levels, flooding, and the closure of several streets and tunnels.Masri said much of the infrastructure in affected areas is more than 20 years old and is no longer able to accommodate the intensity and frequency of rainfall linked to climate change. He noted that the government is addressing the situation through a combination of immediate interventions and long-term solutions.He added that municipalities, joint services councils, and municipal affairs directorates, in coordination with relevant authorities, continue to respond to reports as they are received. Efforts are currently focused on urgently addressing the most critical locations, while coordination with contractors is underway to accelerate project completion.Masri urged citizens to adhere to public safety guidelines and avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, warning that ignoring natural hazards during these exceptional weather conditions poses a direct threat to life.He said the ministry has developed a plan to address flood hotspots across the Kingdom based on clear priorities aligned with rainfall levels. Under the plan, the government has allocated JD10 million, in addition to JD4 million from municipalities and an expected JD10 million contribution from the private sector. He noted that some projects will be implemented immediately, while others will be carried out over a longer timeframe according to priority.Masri stressed that all relevant authorities are working as a unified team to ensure public safety and protect property. He added that mayors have been tasked with field deployment and coordination with relevant agencies, including outside their municipal boundaries, to ensure rapid response and the reopening of closed roads.