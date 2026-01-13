MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 1:22 am - GCEB1 launches an awareness initiative urging skilled professionals to seek early EB-1A guidance and highlights how strategic timing and expert mentorship can improve green card success and reduce long-term delays.

GCEB1, a leading authority in employment-based U.S. immigration guidance, has launched a new awareness initiative urging skilled professionals to seek Early EB-1A Guidance before it is too late. The effort highlights the increasingly important role of strategic timing and expert support in securing the EB-1A green card, which is a self-petition route to U.S. permanent residency for individuals of extraordinary ability.

In recent years, priority dates for employment-based immigration have shifted, particularly for applicants from India and other high-demand regions. Priority dates serve as a place in the green card queue, and delays can extend wait times even after USCIS approves a petition. GCEB1's analysis shows that professionals who begin their EB-1A journey early and with expert insight are better positioned to align their achievements with USCIS expectations.

With more than a thousand success stories and an extensive track record advising applicants on visa strategies, GCEB1 emphasizes that missed opportunities often stem from misjudging when to begin preparation. According to the firm's research and client outcomes, applicants frequently delay until they feel“ready,” only to learn that establishing a strong EB-1A profile takes structured planning from the very beginning. Expert mentorship helps clarify which distinctions matter most and how to document them effectively according to the USCIS criteria.

GCEB1's awareness campaign offers free insights and consultations designed to help professionals assess their current standing and decide on the best course of action for their green card journey. With proven strategies, the consultancy aims to reduce uncertainty and strengthen candidates' success rates.

For professionals aspiring to the EB-1A green card, this initiative serves as a reminder that with expert support early on, applicants can achieve the requirements mindfully. Instead of gathering evidence haphazardly, the experts should curate their impact mindfully and through professional guidance. This will get them many steps closer to the EB-1A green card flagpost.

Summary:

GCEB1 launches an awareness initiative urging skilled professionals to seek early EB-1A guidance and highlights how strategic timing and expert mentorship can improve green card success and reduce long-term delays.