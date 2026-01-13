Circular Library Hosts 'Make & Mend Night' To Celebrate Slow Fashion And Hands-On Creativity

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 2:05 am - Circular Library partners with Cloudgazers to host Make & Mend Night on January 15, 2026-a hands-on, community-centered workshop focused on sewing, repair skills, and mindful creativity in a warm, welcoming setting.

Venice, LOS ANGELES, CA - Circular Library announces the upcoming Make & Mend Night, a thoughtfully curated, hands-on creative gathering taking place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Hosted in collaboration with Cloudgazers, this monthly event invites participants to slow down, reconnect with their clothing, and learn practical mending and sewing skills in a community-focused environment.

Held every third Thursday at Circular Library, Make & Mend Night is designed as an accessible entry point into mindful making. The event welcomes complete beginners as well as experienced makers, creating a shared space where creativity, sustainability, and human connection intersect. With guidance, shared tools, and room for personal projects, attendees are encouraged to approach clothing care as both a useful skill and a meaningful practice.

The January session focuses on a foundational and widely applicable skill: hemming pants. Participants will learn how to properly hem garments by hand or using a sewing machine, gain familiarity with essential sewing techniques, and receive instruction on basic machine operation. Sewing machines will be available on site, along with essential tools and materials. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own small sewing or mending projects for personalized guidance.

Beyond technical instruction, Make & Mend Night emphasizes atmosphere and connection. The evening is hosted in a cozy, welcoming setting, complete with tea, homemade kombucha, and space to engage at an unhurried pace. The goal is not just skill-building, but fostering a sense of belonging and care-toward clothing, creativity, and community.

The event is hosted by Cloudgazers, a creative community dedicated to slow creativity, handmade beauty, and meaningful connection. Instruction for the January gathering will be led by Sanni Diesner, a fashion designer and creator known for designing transformative spaces and garments. Sanni has created healing houses across Los Angeles, Germany, and Tenerife, where art, music, and design come together to support personal and collective well-being. As a mother of four, her work is deeply rooted in problem-solving, presence, and real-world creativity. Her teaching approach emphasizes accessibility, intuition, and connection-both with materials and with people.

Make & Mend Night is open for registration, with tickets priced at $44. All basic materials are included, and no prior experience is required. The event aligns with Circular Library's ongoing commitment to circular fashion, conscious consumption, and community education.

For additional details and registration, visit: #

Event Details at a Glance

Event: Make & Mend Night

Date & Time: January 15, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Circular Library

Price: $44

Status: Open

Partner: Cloudgazers

Website: