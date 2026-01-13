Change By Degrees Introduces Scalable Business Sustainability Skills Platform

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 4:47 am - Change by Degrees launches a scalable platform to help organisations build practical sustainability skills across teams through bite-sized learning and employee-led climate action, addressing the growing skills gap.

Ireland, January 13, 2026

Change by Degrees, a leading sustainability learning and engagement platform, is excited to announce the launch of its scalable solution designed to help organisations build practical business sustainability skills across their workforce.

As sustainability moves from ambition to accountability, businesses are facing a growing skills gap. While many organisations have clear climate and ESG goals, too few employees feel equipped to translate strategy into everyday decisions. Change by Degrees addresses this challenge by embedding sustainability learning directly into the flow of work, making it accessible, engaging, and actionable for teams at every level.

The platform delivers bite-sized learning modules, challenges, and real-world actions that empower employees to develop sustainability skills without disrupting productivity. Designed to scale across departments and locations, Change by Degrees enables organisations to move beyond isolated ESG teams and build a shared sustainability capability company-wide.

“Organisations don't fail on sustainability because they lack intent, they struggle because the skills are concentrated in too few hands,” said Tara Shine, Co-founder of Change by Degrees.“We created Change by Degrees to make sustainability skills practical, inclusive, and part of everyday business life, not an add-on or a one-off training session.”

Unlike the conventional training programmes, this initiative is aimed at engaging people on an ongoing basis and leading them to change their behaviour. Employees learn in minutes, not hours; while executive teams gain visibility over participation and progress, to support long-term cultural change that aligns with business goals.

The launch comes at a time when businesses around the world are experiencing increasing regulatory pressure, stakeholder scrutiny, and demand for fair climate action. Investing in the competencies most relevant to business sustainability underpins stability, enhances decision-making, and accelerates progress towards the company's sustainability aspirations.

About Change By Degrees

Change by Degrees is a sustainability learning and engagement company dedicated to helping organisations build the skills and culture needed to drive meaningful climate action. Through accessible digital training, expert-designed content, and practical behaviour-change tools, the company equips employees at every level to understand sustainability and contribute confidently to organisational goals. Founded by sustainability leaders with deep experience in policy, education, and corporate transformation, Change by Degrees works with businesses across sectors to close the sustainability skills gap and translate ambition into measurable impact. Its mission is simple: make sustainability part of everyday work, for everyone.

