Kuwait Amir Receives Senegalese Pres., Accompanying Delegation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received the President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on his official visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
An official reception ceremony was held in honor of President Faye, beginning with the playing of the national anthems of both countries.
Official talks were subsequently held between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Senegal.
His Highness the Amir headed the Kuwaiti side, while President Faye led the Senegalese side, with the attendance of the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, and a number of senior officials from both countries.
Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah stated that the talks touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, and ways to develop them across all fields.
A luncheon banquet was also held in honor of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the accompanying official delegation. (end)
