Indocia Wallet Adds Bitcoin Network Support, Expanding Non-Custodial Asset Storage And Swap Capabilities


2026-01-13 06:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indocia Wallet now supports the Bitcoin network, enabling users to deposit, store, and track Bitcoin alongside Ethereum assets in a fully non-custodial environment. WalletConnect integration and additional networks, including BNB Chain, are planned as part of the platform's multi-chain expansion.

Singapore, SG, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Indocia today announced the integration of Bitcoin network support deposit, store, and track Bitcoin directly within the Indocia Wallet. The update marks a significant expansion of the platform's functionality as Indocia continues to build a multi-network Web3 wallet focused on user ownership and convenience.

With the addition of Bitcoin, Indocia Wallet now supports two of the most widely used blockchain networks, allowing users to manage both Bitcoin and Ethereum-based assets from a single interface.

