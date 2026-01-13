Indocia Wallet Adds Bitcoin Network Support, Expanding Non-Custodial Asset Storage And Swap Capabilities
Singapore, SG, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Indocia today announced the integration of Bitcoin network support deposit, store, and track Bitcoin directly within the Indocia Wallet. The update marks a significant expansion of the platform's functionality as Indocia continues to build a multi-network Web3 wallet focused on user ownership and convenience.
With the addition of Bitcoin, Indocia Wallet now supports two of the most widely used blockchain networks, allowing users to manage both Bitcoin and Ethereum-based assets from a single interface.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment