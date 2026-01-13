Petrol Pump Bomb Blast Accused Among 3 Militants Arrested In Manipur Arms Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Jan 13 (IANS) Security forces have arrested three hardcore militants, including a cadre of a banned outfit, for their alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that the three militants belong to the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

They were arrested from Imphal West and Kakching districts in the past 24 hours.

Of the three arrested militants, the KYKL cadre, identified as Hijam Manichandra Singh (35), was allegedly involved in causing an explosion at a petrol pump at Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district on January 8.

Following his arrest, other accomplices involved in the blast have been identified, and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.

According to the police, militants riding a two-wheeler hurled a bomb at the fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai on January 8, triggering an explosion.

Although no one was injured, the blast caused damage to the fuel station.

To protest the two consecutive attacks -- on January 8 in Bishnupur district and December 6 in Imphal East district -- all petrol pumps across Manipur Valley and adjoining areas remained shut on January 10.

The shutdown was called by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF), demanding adequate security for fuel outlets and their staff.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF had said that despite assurances from the authorities, petrol pump owners and workers continue to face serious security threats, particularly after the January 8 bomb blast.

The MPDF stated that the January 8 incident was the second such life-threatening attack within a short span, following a similar bombing on December 6 last year.

The fraternity's demands include enhanced security at petrol pumps to prevent future attacks, government accountability in cases of incidents such as bomb blasts or kidnappings, payment for damage to infrastructure, and adequate monetary compensation in case any dealer or staff member is injured or killed.

The MPDF also sought compensation for the damage caused to the Bishnupur fuel station in the January 8 blast.

Meanwhile, security forces, in a joint operation during the past 24 hours, recovered arms and ammunition from Imphal West district.

The recovered arms included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with two magazines, two single-barrel guns, and three pistols along with three magazines.

The seized ammunition included 20 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition and eight tube launchings.